Khammam: E-voting trial held

Khammam: The trial run of a mobile phone-based e-voting system was conducted here on Wednesday. A dummy election was held to test the mobile voting application in Khammam Municipal Corporation limits. The voters who registered their names on the app participated in the election.

According to officials around 3,740 voters registered their names and on Wednesday around 2,128 persons took part in the e-voting using their mobiles from 7 am to 5 pm. It was said that concerned officials could not create awareness about the e-voting system and thus the trial run failed to evoke interest in the voters.