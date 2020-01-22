Top
Khammam: GSI team studies mineralised rocks at Cheemalpahad area

Khammam: Deputy Director General of Geological Survey of India (GSI), Hyderabad Bharath Singh Jodha along with Dr Subrata Chakraborty of Regional Mission visited the Cheemalpahad area in Enkoor mandal and observed the preliminary investigation on mines on Wednesday. Along with other geoscientists, they observed the mineralised rocks.

The officials guided the associated project field geoscientists in exploration techniques.

The GSI team also studied the geological settings of different rocks and mines of the study area suitable for Chromium and Platinum group of elements. Dr ML Renjith, Director and geoscientists Ch Raghupathi and Ramesh Gunda were part of the team.

