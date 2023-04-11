Khammam: KCR always cheats people, says Ponguleti after suspension

Khammam: After suspension from the BRS party, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has vowed that now his whole agenda would be to defeat the ruling party ensure that the pink party wins not a single seat in Khammam district.

Speaking to media persons here on Monday, Ponguleti expressed anger against Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for his suspension. He said the party had taken time of more months for suspending him.

He said BRS chief KCR and his son K T Rama Rao cheated him for many years. He said as was a sitting MP but the party denied him a ticket to fight election in Khammam. But he worked for the party and the party candidates in the district.

Ponguleti said, when he was YSRCP MP in 2014, he along with the party MLAs joined TRS party. But they failed to fulfill the promises to him and his team.

He said the BRS even failed to fulfill promises made to the people and employees. "He (CM KCR) cheats people always and makes promises for getting power only. He (KCR) works for only profiting his family," he said.

He said, the people made are fed up with the BRS rule. "After suspension now I am free and will work for people's issues and my agenda is people's agenda only. I am working for the people and work on their directions."

He asserted that his followers would win 10 Assembly seats in the district and ensure that the ruling does not win a single seat. "I am working for defeating the BRS candidates in the coming polls," said the former MP.

He condemned comments of BRS leaders. The leaders, MLAs and Ministers have no right to comment on him. The people will give a big lesson in the coming days. The BRS' downfall will start from the Khammam district.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem district ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, Muvva Vijay Babu, Raja, M Swarna Kumari and other leaders participated in the programme.