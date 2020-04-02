Khammam: Lord Rama's Kalyanam today sans devotees

Khammam: For the first time in the history of Lord Rama temple, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and His Consort Sita is going to be performed without devotees in the main temple on Thursday (April 2) and coronation programme on Friday (April 3) as per the tradition.

Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy reviewed the arrangements in main temple in Bhadrachalam on Wednesday. He brought Pattu Vastralu and Muthyala Talambralu on behalf the State government to offer to the Lord on Thursday during the Kalyanam.

Police gave strict instructions that nobody should be allowed in and around the temple and warned that stringent action will be initiated against the violators. Only 40 members including priests were allowed to attend the celestial wedding.

Lord Rama's wedding was being conducted on a grand scale for the past 300 years at Mithila Stadium but this year due to the outbreak of coronavirus and lockdown across the State, the government has decided to perform the Kalyanam in the main temple instead of Mithila Stadium. According to the temple officials, all traditions will be followed in the event but only 10 priests and few officials including Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy will be allowed to witness the Kalyanam and Pattabhisekham.

The temple officials made arrangements in the temple for the ritual. They said that Brahmotsavam will be completed on April 8, which began on March 25.

Temple EO Narasimhulu said that live coverage has been arranged and devotees can see the kalyanam through TV this year. As per the schedule, the temple priest will conduct the kalyanam from 10 am to 12.30 pm at abhijit muhurtham. Police department made elaborate bandobast around the temple and other places.

Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra appealed the devotees not to come to the temple as no one is allowed due to lockdown. He also said no temple will be opened except Bhadrachalam Ramalayam and Parnasala temple in the district on Thursday and Friday (April 2 and 3).

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Commissioner of Endowments Anil Kumar had participated in edurukollu programme conducted on Wednesday.