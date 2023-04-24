Khammam: Mechanics assn fixes members' fiscal woes

Khammam : Automobile mechanics who fix glitches in vehicles are often at a loss when it comes to smoothening the same in their lives. However, now they have a savior in the form of their own association which is meeting their needs and striving for their welfare, rendering all it can.

The services of the Two Wheeler Mechanics Association in Khammam is winning laurels for caring for its members. The association president, VangalaKondal Rao, says they have taken it upon themselves to provide social security to the members. Each member contributes Rs 100 to the common pool. In case of emergency, special contributions are made. There are around 5,000 bike mechanics in Khammam district. The common fund is meeting some contingencies viz., extending financial assistance up to Rs 10,000 for children education. They are even announcing special prizes. If a Class 10 student secures above 9 GPA, he or she gets Rs 5,000. Towards the marriage of daughters, the association gives a gift of Rs 10,000. If a girl child is born, a fixed deposit of Rs 11,116 is made in the name of the child, Kondal Rao informed.

No just these, a financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is offered in the case of electric short-circuits at mechanic shops. The members get Rs 10,000 if they meet with any road accident towards medical expenses. Surgery procedures such as for heart are eligible for similar grant.

The association extends a financial aid of Rs 70,000 when a mechanic passes away. Of this Rs 40,000 will be borne by the district association and the rest by the mandal-level associations. When a mechanic attains 60 years, Rs 30,000 will be given besides felicitating the couple. "We take up all such welfare activities with the consent of the association's committee members,according to association general secretary L Murali.

So far,the association rendered financial assistance in various forms, amounting to Rs 15 lakh. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is also helping the members receive an assistance up to Rs 20 lakh under the CMRF scheme, Kondal Rao added.