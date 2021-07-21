Khammam: Minister Ajay distributes CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak and CM Relief Fund cheques to beneficiaries here on Tuesday. He distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 1.32 crore to 132 beneficiaries from Khammam city and Raghunathapalem mandals at the minister's camp office.

Later, the minister handed over Chief Minister's Relief Fund cheques worth Rs 29.15 lakh to 73 beneficiaries. He informed that so far 1,732 CMRF cheques worth Rs 7.40 crore have been handed over to the beneficiaries in Khammam Assembly constituency.

Despite financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 no welfare programme in the State was stopped. The Chief Minister was not only creating wealth but distributing the same to the people from different sections of the society.

But some opposition party leaders were not able to digest the distribution of financial assistance to the poorer sections, the minister said. The minster strongly condemned an opposition party leaders' comments deriding Rythu Bandhu Scheme and said the leaders' remarks indicate his bankrupt mindset.

MLC, B Lakshminarayana, SUDA Chairman, Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor P Neeraj, deputy Mayor, Shaik Fatima Johara, District Library Chairman MA Qamar and others were present.