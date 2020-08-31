Khammam: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar Collector RV Karnan inspect rail over bridge works

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that Khammam people's long-awaited dream railway over bridge at Dhamsalapuram is nearing its completion and has been constructed with Rs 74 crore.



On Sunday, he inspected bridge works along with the district collector RV Karnan and expressed satisfaction on the progress. He said that after inauguration of the bridge, people from Khammam can go to Vijayawada and other places easily. Due to the lack of bridge people had to wait longer at the railway gate, he informed.

He also said that after completion of approach roads and four-lane roads from Khammam to Bonkal, we would get them inaugurated by the Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. He instructed the Engineering Department officials to ensure roads and approach roads of the bridge should be completed on time.

The Minister later visited Chintakani village and inaugurated Vaikunta Dhamam constructed with Rs 9.45 lakh in Namavaram village. After his visit, he distributed Kalyana Laxmi cheques to its beneficiaries.