Khammam: MLA Kandala Upender Reddy lauds services of CM KCR

Khammam: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy on Tuesday said that the BRS will come to power again and K Chandrashekar Rao will become Chief Minister third time. He expressed confidence that the party will ten seats in the district and will give a presentation as a gift to CM KCR.

Calling KCR as great visionary, Kandala said that the Chief Minister strived for the people's welfare round the clock.

MLA Kendala was s peaking at the party's meeting held at Peddatanda village under the Khammam rural on Tuesday.

The MLA said there is no Chief Minister in the country has done so much service to the people.

He said all people have been getting benefits of welfare schemes rolled out be the State government in the last nine years. He condemned the opposition parties' remarks on the government. He said the parties are making wild comments for their existence only.

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Rural party president Bellam Venu and others participated in the programme.