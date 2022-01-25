Khammam: MLA Sandra seeks Rs 10 cr for development of Sathupalli

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah urged the Minister for Urban Development and IT KT Rama Rao release 10 crore for the development of Sathupalli town outskirts for beautification.



The MLA along with Municipal Chairman Kusapudi Mahesh and TRS leaders met the Minister and discussed various development works under the Municipality.

MLA Sandra asked the Minister to setup a GM SCCL office for easy functioning of the SCCL. He requested for constructing a new park at Virat Nagar for the people.

Later the MLA and team submitted a memorandum to the Minister.

TRS leaders P Rama Rao, Chand Pasha and others participated in the programme.