Khammam, Nalgonda reaffirm Cong strongholds in phase-1 GP polls

Hyderabad: As expected, Khammam and Nalgonda districts reaffirmed their status as Congress strongholds by electing the highest number of Congress-backed sarpanch candidates in the first phase of elections held on Thursday.

Surprisingly, Vikarabad, Medak and Nizamabad districts also joined this list by ensuring victories for more than 100 Congress-supported sarpanch candidates in the first phase.

Nalgonda topped the charts, with elections held in 318 villages. In Vikarabad, polling took place in 263 villages, where Congress crossed the 100-seat mark. In Khammam, elections were conducted in 192 villages. In terms of percentage, Jogulamba Gadwal performed strongly, with Congress securing 62 per cent of the seats.

However, the Congress suffered setbacks in Siddipet, Mahabubnagar and a few other districts, where the margin between Congress and BRS victories was narrow. Both Congress and BRS won more than 50 sarpanch positions in Mahbubnagar. Even in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy, the difference between Congress and BRS-supported winners remained minimal. In a major blow to the ruling party, BRS emerged in first place in Siddipet and Kumuram Bheem–Asifabad districts, with Congress finishing second. Both parties, however, managed to cross the 50-seat mark in these districts.

Overall, Congress secured the highest number of sarpanch seats statewide, followed by BRS in second place and independents in third. The BJP, despite its claims of sweeping the local body polls, finished in fourth place.

Rebel candidates proved to be a setback for the ruling Congress, helping BRS secure victories in constituencies where Congress rebels contested.