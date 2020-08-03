Khammam: No dengue, malaria cases, thanks to coronavirus

Khammam: No dengue and malaria case was reported from May to July in the district. Thanks to coronavirus, which made people to be very cautious and to take all precautions. This was also made possible with the administration's advance steps and precautions in all villages and towns and most important thing is public support. After corona endemic, people became very alert and not going outside and also giving top priority for cleaning not only house and also its surroundings.



An official of medical and health department informed that not a single case was registered in the district during the last two and half months. According to official data, last year as many as 1,972 dengue cases were registered, out of which, most of cases were reported in Khammam urban and its surroundings.

25 dengue cases in last May; 39 in June; and 12 in July and hundreds of Malaria cases were reported. From January to March this year, 20 dengue and four malaria cases were reported and after that no case was reported.

After corona breakdown, the administration led by District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi implemented an action plan and completed spraying chemicals. Collector entrusted sanitation responsibilities in villages to sarpanches and ward members.

The officials identified 546 high risk villages and 74 urban colonies in the district and focused on them on top priority basis. Officials have succeeded in creating awareness among the people about taking precautions to prevent fever in villages and urban areas.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi has been visiting each and every ward personally every day and monitoring sanitation works. Corporation officials allotted spraying machines to all divisions.

A trader in Khammam V Rama Rao said out of fear of corona, they have cleaned not only their house premises and but also surroundings. Everybody observed government norms and also observed dry days, he added.

Speaking to the media, District Malaria Officer B Saidulu said that as advance precautions were taken, not a single case was reported in the district after March to till date. He also informed that they planned to release 40,000 gumbusia fish in small tanks and water pits to kill mosquito larvae.