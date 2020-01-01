Khammam: Officials, people ring in the new year with pomp

Khammam: The new year celebrations were held on a grand note by the people of the district on Wednesday early morning, with many of them visiting temples, churches and mosques and offering prayers. The temples across the district witnessed heavy rush since Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the government and private employees greeted their bosses on the day. At the Collectorate, the officials of various departments wished Collector RV Karnan in his office and presented him books. Similarly, the police officials met their higher-ups in the district and extended the new year wishes.





Meanwhile, on the new year's eve, the district administration conducted a special programme at the Lakkaram tank bund for the people of Khammam town. The cultural programmes held in the night enthralled many. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Dr Papalal and other officers took part in the celebrations. Similarly, joyous celebrations were held in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district also. A large number of devotees had the darshan of the Bhadradri Lord on the day. In Kothagudem, the officials and the staff of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited celebrated the new year's day with pomp, where directors of the company, S Chandrasekhar and S Shankar cut a cake and distributed sweets to the inmates of an old age home.



Likewise, the police officials greeted Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt in his office. In ITDA office, Project Officer VP Goutham along with the staff took part in the celebrations.