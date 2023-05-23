Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar felicitated by journalists

Khammam: TheTWJ(TJF) members led by district president AAdinarayana, secretary CH Ravi, national leaders Sambasiva Rao and B Srnivas grandly felicitated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday for taking up their cause and being instrumental in the release of 23 acres for house plots to them.

They also conveyed special thanks to CM KCR, Minister K T Rama Rao, Hareesh Rao and Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay asserted that the BRS government was committed to the welfare of journalists.