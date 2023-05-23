  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar felicitated by journalists

TWJleaders felicitating Minister PuvvadaAjay Kumar in Khammamon Monday
x

TWJleaders felicitating Minister PuvvadaAjay Kumar in Khammamon Monday

Highlights

Khammam: TheTWJ(TJF) members led by district president AAdinarayana, secretary CH Ravi, national leaders Sambasiva Rao and B Srnivas grandly...

Khammam: TheTWJ(TJF) members led by district president AAdinarayana, secretary CH Ravi, national leaders Sambasiva Rao and B Srnivas grandly felicitated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday for taking up their cause and being instrumental in the release of 23 acres for house plots to them.

They also conveyed special thanks to CM KCR, Minister K T Rama Rao, Hareesh Rao and Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay asserted that the BRS government was committed to the welfare of journalists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X