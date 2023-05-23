Live
- Jobs for all eligible top among party poll agenda: Bandi Sanjay Kumar
- KCR allocates 2 acres for Jain Bhavan construction
- Telangana Police launches CDEW centres for women and children safety
- Karimnagar: NCC annual training camp commences at Pramita School
- Restore all the closed roads, appeal SCB locals
- Nizamabad: Prashant Reddy inaugurates CM Cup-23 tournament
- Minister Gangula kick-starts CM Cup-2023 in karimnagar
- Tirupati: MR Palli police crack mystery of fire mishaps in Sanambatla
- Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar felicitated by journalists
- Mahabubanagar: Collector Tejans Nandalal Pawar all praise for CV Raman School
Highlights
Khammam: TheTWJ(TJF) members led by district president AAdinarayana, secretary CH Ravi, national leaders Sambasiva Rao and B Srnivas grandly felicitated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday for taking up their cause and being instrumental in the release of 23 acres for house plots to them.
They also conveyed special thanks to CM KCR, Minister K T Rama Rao, Hareesh Rao and Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana on this occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ajay asserted that the BRS government was committed to the welfare of journalists.
