Khammam: Puvvala Durga Prasad re-elected Khammam Congress president

Khammam : Once again the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee appointed Puvvala Durga Prasad as district president. Party leaders and workers congratulated him on being elected as the DCC president on Friday. Bhadrachalam MLA, Kothagudem DCC president Podem Veeraiah, city party convenor Mahamood Javeed, senior leader Rayala Nageswara Rao congratulated him in the party office and gave best wishes.