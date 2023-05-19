Live
- Refreshing Solutions: Cool homes, serene ambience, sustainable living
- PNB Q4 profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1,159 cr
- CET students advised to reach centres 2 hours early to beat swearing-in rush
- Bhumi Puja for construction of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Karimnagar on May 31
- Malabar Gold gets TRQ licence for gold import via IIBX
- Warangal: State to focus on developmental works says Vinay Bhaskar
- Hyderabad best destination for aerospace investments: KTR
- Nizamabad: MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta distributes CMRF cheques to 17 beneficiaries
- BJP alleges large-scale illegal quarrying in Nizamabad village
- Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary Makes her Dream Red Carpet Debut
Khammam: Puvvala Durga Prasad re-elected Khammam Congress president
Highlights
Once again the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee appointed Puvvala Durga Prasad as district president.
Khammam : Once again the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee appointed Puvvala Durga Prasad as district president. Party leaders and workers congratulated him on being elected as the DCC president on Friday. Bhadrachalam MLA, Kothagudem DCC president Podem Veeraiah, city party convenor Mahamood Javeed, senior leader Rayala Nageswara Rao congratulated him in the party office and gave best wishes.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS