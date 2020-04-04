Khammam: Railway Protection Force distributes food to railway staff
Highlights
The district staff of Railway Protection Force has distributed food and fruits to around 70 persons
Khammam: The district staff of Railway Protection Force has distributed food and fruits to around 70 persons belonging to Railway Group D staff, health workers and beggars near the railway station on Friday.
RPF Inspector K Madhusudan, Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy and other staff were attended the programme.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story