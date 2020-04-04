 Top
Khammam: Railway Protection Force distributes food to railway staff

Khammam: Railway Protection Force distributes food to railway staffRPF Inspector K Madhusudan distributing food to the railway staff and health workers near Khammam railway station on Friday
The district staff of Railway Protection Force has distributed food and fruits to around 70 persons

Khammam: The district staff of Railway Protection Force has distributed food and fruits to around 70 persons belonging to Railway Group D staff, health workers and beggars near the railway station on Friday.

RPF Inspector K Madhusudan, Sub-Inspector Venkat Reddy and other staff were attended the programme.

