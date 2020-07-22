Khammam: Sarpanch stages protest, demands apology from Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: Demanding apology from Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, K Subhadra, sarpanch of Maddulapalle village of Khammam rural mandal launched a dharna at Ambedkar statue in the village on Wednesday. AIDWA and KVPS leaders also took part in the dharna.



Speaking with the media, KVPS and AIDWA leaders demanded that the Minister must apologise the sarpanch. They alleged that Minister Ajay Kumar and other officials didn't follow protocol at a government programme and didn't invite the sarpanch as she belongs to Dalit community. The leaders condemned the Minister for abusing a person, who questioned the protocol issues in the meeting. As per the Panchayat Act, every sarpanch should be invited to the meetings, but in the district, this is not being followed, they pointed out.

Speaking to the media, sarpanch K Subhadra said the protest will continue till the Minister apologises.