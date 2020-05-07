Khammam: State was bankrupt even before lockdown says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam: CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the State became bankrupt even before the implementation of lockdown due to the policies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Speaking to the media people here on Wednesday, he said that the State government is taking huge loans to pay the interests of the loans taken earlier and criticised that once a surplus State has become debt-ridden due to KCR's wrong decisions.

Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister's calculations for last six years about the State position were false and we proved in the Assembly that 2020-2021 budget is only a magic figure.

He alleged due to KCR's wrong decisions, now the government is unable to pay even the employees' salaries and the CM had achieved nothing except taking the State towards debts and selling liquor.

"We will bring the facts before the public very soon and expose Chief Minister's original guise," he stated.

Mallu further said the farmers are not getting good price for paddy and other crops as there is no competition in the open market.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister is hiding facts about coronavirus cases and criticising the Opposition only to divert the public attention.

Stating that the Congress had warned the government about the spread of coronavirus at an Assembly session, he pointed out that the CM took their warning on lighter mode and now threw crores of people into danger.