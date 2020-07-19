Khammam: Woman delivers baby in the middle of forest area

Khammam: A 30-year-old tribal pregnant woman unable to reach the hospital four km away from her village due to lack of road, delivered a baby boy in the middle of a forest area in Cherla mandal.

According to information Kovvasi Ithe, pregnant woman of Yerrampadu village in Cherla mandal suffered from labour pains but due to lack of road facility, her husband Masa and other villagers were shifting her on a jetty (dolly) to a primary health center in Satyanarayanapuram village but in the middle of forest after three kilometers of travel, her labor pain increased and she delivered a boy with the help of an Asha worker.

In the meantime, the villagers called the 108 ambulance which reached the spot and after first aid she was shifted to the primary health center.

Later, the doctor declared the mother and son to be safe.