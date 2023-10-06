Khammam: Women allege low quality in Bathukamma sarees

Khammam: In a display of discontent, women from Pedamunagala village in the Konijerla mandal of Khammam district voiced their grievances over the distribution of low-quality Bathukamma sarees during a programme on Thursday. Approximately 30 women participated in the event, during which they threw the sarees, alleging their substandard quality.

The saree distribution programme was initiated by the village Sarpanch, P Srinivas. However, shortly after the launch, the women collectively rejected the sarees, claiming that for the past three years, they had received subpar quality garments that were unsuitable for wearing.

Expressing their frustration, some women questioned whether the Chief Minister’s family members would ever consider wearing the same sarees. They called on the government, stating that the BRS had been lenient towards poor women, and that no one had worn Bathukamma sarees for the past three years.

Sarpanch P Srinivas acknowledged the women’s anger and dissatisfaction with the quality of the sarees. He mentioned that the women had suggested providing monetary assistance instead of distributing low-quality sarees. Srinivas also confirmed that the concerns regarding the saree quality had been communicated to higher officials.