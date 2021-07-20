Khammam:Rs 50 Lakh demanded for youth's kin

Khammam: Tension prevailed here in Khammam town in morning hours on Monday. A number of AISF, AIYF leaders and activists planned to laid siege Collectorate against the Agricultural Minister Niranjan Reddy comments on unemployed youth and demanding announcement of ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the family of the unemployed youth Nageswara Rao.

The activists marched to the Collectorate, raising anti-government slogans for not taking up recruitments. When the police blocked them, a heated argument ensued, and a scuffle took place. The police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the nearby police station.

Speaking at the protest, the student leaders alleged the TRS government failed to provide jobs for jobless people. They condemned the comments made by Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy and demanded his apology to the unemployed youth.

They said the death of Nageswara Rao who committed suicide upset over the unemployment took place due to the negligence of the government. They demanded immediate announcement on ex gratia.