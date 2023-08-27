Kharge tears BRS apart

Hyderabad: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took on KCR and said that but for the Congress party’s support and Sonia Gandhi’s concern for the people of Telangana, separate state would have not have become a reality. “KCR does not have that much capacity,” he said.



The AICC president said that KCR had assured to support the Congress after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh but he went back on his word. “KCR claims he was a secular person and that BRS was a secular party but entered into a secret understanding with BJP. KCR is in regular touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he alleged.

Kharge said when 26 parties met on different occasions to unite and defeat the BJP-led NDA government at Centre, KCR was silent. Kharge said of late Modi and Amit Shah have stopped criticising KCR and in return he is also not attacking the BJP. “Until recently he had been highly critical of Modi and all his decisions. This clearly indicates the BJP-BRS Dosti,” he added.

Calling upon the people of Telangana to defeat both the BRS and the BJP, he said if voted to power the Congress party would fulfil all the promises made in the election manifesto. At the same time, he asked the party leaders to put all their differences on the backburner and work unitedly if they want Congress to come back to power in the state.

Kharge referred to the proposed Amit Shah’s Khammam meeting on Sunday and said Shah will ask, “Congress ne Kya kiya?” He listed out various programmes like green revolution, white revolution, construction of major irrigation policies, industrial policies etc and handed over a detailed list to TPCC president A Revanth Reddy asking him to make it public.

Later, he released the party’s 12-point ‘SC, ST’ declaration. The declaration includes 18 percent reservation for the Scheduled Castes, assertive action towards SC classification, 12 percent reservation for the Scheduled Tribes, Rs 12 lakh per family to SCs and STs, 18 percent (SCs) and 12 percent (STs) reservation in state government contracts, proprietary rights for assigned lands given to SCs and full proprietary rights of Podu lands to STs, Rs 25 lakh per annum each for the development of all Tribal thandas and 3 SC corporations each (Mala, Madiga, other sub-castes) with a budget of Rs 750 crore and 3 ST corporations, each with a budget of Rs 500 crore.