Kharge to add zing to Cong poll campaign in Alampur, Nalgonda

Hyderabad: All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge will be taking part in the election campaigning in Alampur and Nalgonda Assembly constituencies on Wednesday.

Kharge who arrived on a special flight at Begumpet airport on Tuesday will leave for Alampur on a helicopter, to address the public meeting scheduled at 12 noon on Wednesday. Later, in the evening he also will be taking part in the campaigning in Nalgonda at 4 pm. After completion of the poll campaign for the day, the Congress party president will be boarding the special flight to Delhi. According to party sources, as the poll campaign slowly draws to a close, scores of Congress party’s top leaders will be taking part in the high-voltage campaign, even as the party hits the top gear from Wednesday. The party, besides inviting Sonia Gandhi for Nov 27 or 28 meeting, has engaged top leaders from Karnataka and other States. As per the schedule, Rahul Gandhi will be here on Nov 24 and 25, while Priyanka will be campaigning on November 24,25 and 27.

Party’s general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal who has been staying in a hotel is coordinating important aspects of the poll management and holding key meetings as part of decision making. With Karnataka being the latest example of the party’s success, most of the leaders from this State who will be campaigning in Telangana have already been assigned about 5 segments each. Telangana will also witness the presence of Chief Ministers from Congress’s ruling States this week. While the actor-turned-politician Vijaya Shanthi who is leading the committee of Campaign and Planning, as Chief Coordinator for Assembly elections will be campaigning in Khammam, Mahbubnagar and Hyderabad (GHMC area) in the coming days.

Meanwhile, for better coordination between allies and friendly parties the Congress party has come up with an Election Alliance Coordination Committee. With important elements including CPI and TJS, the committee has Prof M Kodanda Ram and Chada Venkat Reddy.