Kidnapping of girls’ rock Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The case of an abducted child playing in front of her house in Hyderabad is currently creating a stir in the EWS colony in Medchal. The girl's parents immediately lodged a complaint with the police after the child suddenly went missing from their house.



They were moved to tears as the child who had been playing till then had disappeared. The parents were distraught that the baby had been kidnapped. The police who immediately reached the scene are trying hard to trace the girl based on the CCTV footage.

On the other hand, the incident of the kidnapping of a girl that came to light at the Amberpet highway check post on Wednesday has left the city residents in shock. The girl who was kidnapped by two men on a bike escaped from them and asked for help from passers-by. She called her brother and narrated the whole story after a transgender gave her the phone on her plea.

With this, the girl's family members and the police reached there. She was rushed to the hospital as the girl was injured while escaping from the kidnappers.