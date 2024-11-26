KIIT-DU bags 4th rank in THE 2025 Science rankings

Hyderabad: KIIT-DU has secured an impressive 4th position in India in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, which recognises universities excelling in interdisciplinary scientific research. Notably, only four Indian universities—both private and public—feature among the top 100 universities globally, and KIIT is one of them, ranking 92nd worldwide.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder, KIIT & KISS lauded the historic achievement and said, “KIIT’s position among the interdisciplinary scientific research universities reflects its enormous contribution towards research and development in the field over the decades”. He congratulated the faculty fraternity of KIIT-DU, staff members and the students for the unique achievement.