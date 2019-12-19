Trending :
Kin of accused in Disha case move to SC demanding Rs 50 L compensation

Family members of the four accused in Disha case moved to the Supreme Court demanding action against the policemen who killed Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chennakeshavulu in the encounter.

They also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for each family from the government. Several petitions have been filed against the encounter in the Supreme Court.

However, the country's Apex Court has set up a three-member enquiry commission headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar to conduct probe on encounter and finish it in six months.

