Kishan defends JH strategy; hits out at Cong-BRS nexus

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, while addressing a Meet the Press event at the Press Club of Hyderabad on Thursday, strongly defended the Bharatiya Janata Party’s position in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election and launched a pointed critique of both the Congress and BRS parties. He asserted that the election is not a referendum, but part of a broader political shift in Telangana. The party dismissed claims that the by-election is a referendum on its governance, instead pointing to its electoral momentum across the state.

BJP representatives highlighted their leads in 58 assembly constituencies and victories in Dubbaka and Huzurabad during the Telangana movement. They emphasized that even winning Mahabubnagar, a Congress stronghold, reflected growing public trust in the party’s leadership and vision.

On urban development, the BJP reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to smart city initiatives, stating that 80% of the works in Warangal and Karimnagar are complete, with regular reviews underway. Cotton procurement through the Cotton Corporation of India is ongoing, and farmers were advised to maintain moisture levels below 12% to ensure fair pricing.

Responding to criticism from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, BJP leaders asserted strong public support in Jubilee Hills and predicted a decisive win. They dismissed opposition attacks, citing past remarks by Rahul Gandhi and questioning the moral authority of Congress leaders who, they claimed, lacked consistency and credibility.

The party raised concerns over the Kaleswaram project, pointing to ongoing High Court proceedings and alleging a covert understanding between Congress and BRS that has stalled accountability for former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. BJP leaders accused both parties of shielding each other from scrutiny.

On infrastructure delays, particularly the Chevella road project, the BJP denied central negligence and attributed setbacks to unresolved land acquisition issues. They reaffirmed plans for a greenfield highway to improve connectivity and boost regional development.

Rejecting comparisons with Congress, BJP leaders reminded the media of past collaborations between Congress and BRS, suggesting that their current rivalry is politically expedient. Allegations of BJP dominance in mining were refuted, with the party clarifying that only coal mines fall under central jurisdiction.

The BJP also criticized the state’s BC reservation policy, claiming that only 32% of the quota was allocated to Backward Classes despite their 56% population share. They alleged that the remaining quota was diverted to Muslims, a matter currently under judicial review.

Support from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was confirmed, with TDP leaders backing the BJP’s candidate in Jubilee Hills. He said that the BJP condemned the communal politics of Congress and BRS, citing AIMIM’s involvement and strategic appointments aimed at vote-bank consolidation. The party reiterated its commitment to inclusive development and transparent governance.