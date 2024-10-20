  • Menu
Kishan Reddy Announces Sleeper Coaches for Hyderabad’s Vande Bharat Trains, New Plans for MMTS Services

Union Minister Kishan Reddy has announced significant developments for railway services in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : Union Minister Kishan Reddy has announced significant developments for railway services in Hyderabad, including the introduction of sleeper coaches on Vande Bharat trains operating from the city. In a recent statement, the minister expressed the need to enhance road connectivity from Charlapalli into the city, calling on the Telangana state government to expedite road construction projects.

He further highlighted the key role of Telangana's three major railway terminals in improving transportation. Of these, the Charlapalli Railway Terminal is set to become operational within the next month. Reddy also noted that goods trains would be able to unload at the terminal, increasing its utility for commercial purposes.

Additionally, the Union Minister announced plans to extend the MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) services from Hyderabad to Yadadri, improving access to the prominent pilgrimage site. These initiatives aim to boost connectivity and ease travel for both passengers and freight services in the state.

