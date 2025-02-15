Kishan Reddy condemns CM Revanth's remarks on Modi

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy responded to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's comments labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a converted BC.

He said on Friday, that it is the ignorance reflected in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I strongly condemn his slanderous statements, especially given his position as Chief Minister."

Further, "I challenge the Chief Minister to engage in a public debate regarding whether the Prime Minister is a BC or not."

Terming in light of the Congress party losing its grip on the people both in the state and across the country, Revanth Reddy’s impatience has led him to speak in such a manner. The Congress party, unable to withstand the humiliation of losing power at the Centre for the third consecutive time and facing a double hat-trick defeat in the recent Delhi elections, shows signs of frustration.

If Revanth Reddy believes that making unfounded accusations will bolster his status, he should remember that such actions will inevitably come back to harm him.

The Congress party seems unable to accept that the public supports a Prime Minister who is genuinely a BC person himself and is diligently working for the advancement of BCs in the country.

The BJP and Narendra Modi do not require certificates of approval from Revanth Reddy when it comes to promoting social harmony.

He recalled that it was under Narendra Modi's government that the BC Commission was granted constitutional status.

Narendra Modi is credited with including 27 OBCs, 12 SCs, 8 STs, and five minorities in the Union Cabinet.

He questioned whether past Congress governments ever worked towards social harmony like this. Can Revanth provide examples?

Since the Modi government came to power, an additional 27% reservation has been established for BCs in NEET exams, allowing more BC students to gain admission to higher educational institutions. "I could provide a comprehensive list of initiatives taken by the Modi government for the upliftment of BCs. What has the Congress government achieved in this regard?"

Furthermore, the BC associations have criticized Congress for unfair treatment based on a survey conducted statewide, expressing anger over its incomplete execution.

"Instead of addressing this, you are unfairly criticizing Modi ji to divert attention from your own incompetence, Kishan Reddy asked CM Revanth, "Reflect on your electoral promise to allocate a budget of Rs. 1 lakh crore over five years, which breaks down to Rs. 20 thousand crore annually. How far have you fulfilled this commitment?"

He cautioned the chief minister that unable to meet his promises and commitments, "If you continue to criticize the BJP and Modi without justification, the people will not remain silent. If you disparage Modi, the BC community will respond appropriately."