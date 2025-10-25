Kishan Reddy illuminates Diwali spirit for Indians and foreigners

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy participated in Deepavali celebrations organised by the World Organisation of Students and Youth at Osmania University Engineering College on Friday.

Joining foreign students in a vibrant cultural exchange and addressing them, the minister emphasised Deepavali’s universal message of light triumphing over darkness and good over evil, calling it a festival that resonates from Ayodhya to Addis Ababa, Hyderabad to Hanoi.

Reflecting on the spirit of Lord Rama’s leadership during his exile, Reddy said, “Rama united diverse forces from Sugriva’s Vanara army to Jambavan’s Bhalluka warriors and Jatayu to show the world that even the impossible can be achieved through unity and friendship.” He urged youth to embody this spirit in tackling global challenges like poverty, illiteracy, inequality, hunger, and climate change.

Reddy praised Hyderabad as a confluence of culture and technology, science and spirituality, and heritage and innovation. “Foreign students celebrating Diwali here will understand the deeper values of unity and togetherness,” he said.

Underlining India’s global outreach, Reddy highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. He cited India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative, which delivered 300 million doses to over 100 countries, and the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India’s presidency. He also noted the global embrace of Mission Life and the success of International Yoga Day, approved by 175 countries.

Reddy said India’s rise from the 10th to the 4th largest economy since 2014 reflects its growing global stature. “We aim to become the third largest economy by 2047,” he declared, crediting reforms like GST, digital banking, and startup promotion for economic transformation.

He noted that 25 crore people have risen out of poverty, 34 lakh crore has been transferred directly to citizens, and infrastructure gains include 12 crore houses, 11 crore toilets, and 5 crore water connections. “Hyderabad is now a global hub for defense, aerospace, IT and life sciences,” he added.

Reddy affirmed that India will provide 20% of the global skilled workforce by 2047, driven by youth innovation in AI, renewable energy, semiconductors, and space technology.