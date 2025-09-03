Live
Kishan Reddy pays tribute to Parakala martyrs
Terms 1947 massacre as Telangana’s Jallianwala Bagh
Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday paid heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Parakala Amardham, calling its legacy a “standing testimony to the freedom struggle of Telangana.” In a post on social media platform X, the minister commemorated the tragic events of September 2, 1947, when the Nizam’s Razakars opened fire on civilians who had gathered to hoist the national flag, resulting in a brutal massacre.
Reddy likened the incident to the infamous Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, underscoring its historical significance in the fight against the Nizam’s oppressive regime. “I pay tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives in the struggle for freedom from the tyrannical rule of the Nizam,” he wrote. He also hailed the decisive role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose leadership during Operation Polo led to the integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union. “The iron man bent the necks of the Nizam and gave the people of Hyderabad the breath of freedom,” Reddy added.