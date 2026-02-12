Kishan Reddy slams Congress over Makthal suicide, GHMC division

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has condemned the Congress government in Telangana following the tragic suicide of BJP councillor candidate Erukala Mahadevappa in Makthal. Addressing the media on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy described the incident as “deeply disturbing and painful,” alleging that Mahadevappa, a tribal candidate from ward 6, was harassed and intimidated by Congress leaders fearing defeat in the municipal elections.

He recalled that BJP National President Nitin Nabin and State President Ramchandra Rao also expressed grief, accusing the Congress of resorting to threats, money distribution, and violence across Telangana. They claimed that despite repeated complaints, the State Election Commission and police failed to act, raising doubts about the impartiality of the electoral process.

He alleged that Congress leaders, under the Chief Minister’s direction, have been targeting BJP candidates from Maktal to Khammam, threatening women contestants, harassing families, and filing false cases. He said such intimidation undermines democracy and reflects “wicked politics” unprecedented in Telangana’s history.

Turning to civic issues, Reddy criticised the state government’s decision to divide the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations--Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, and Hyderabad--expanding its jurisdiction from 650 sq. km to 2053 sq. km without adequate infrastructure planning. He argued that the move violates State Election Commission rules and census guidelines, leaving poor communities vulnerable to exclusion from welfare schemes.

He highlighted severe shortages in sanitation staff, malfunctioning street lights, and frequent flooding in GHMC’s core areas. Reddy accused the government of imposing exorbitant “R-R taxes” on land permits and documentation, claiming collections were diverted to fund elections in Kerala. He further alleged that Majlis-dominated areas were included in GHMC for political gains, while key zones like the airport and BHEL were excluded.

Reddy emphasised that Telangana derives nearly 70 per cent of its revenue from GHMC, yet the corporation faces a financial crisis due to mismanagement. He warned that intimidation, money politics, and unconstitutional decisions cannot sustain governance. He stressed that “lasting politics can only be built on the support and love of the people.”

Earlier in the day, he visited Mahadevappa’s family in Maktal, offering condolences and assuring them that the BJP would raise the issue in Parliament. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally spoken to him after learning of the incident.