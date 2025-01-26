Live
Just In
Kishan Reddy Visits Balakrishna's Residence, Extends Congratulations
Hyderabad: Union Minister of Mines and Coal, Kishan Reddy, paid a visit to actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna's residence to congratulate him on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. During the visit, Reddy expressed his admiration for Balakrishna's contributions to Indian cinema and his significant influence in the political sphere.
Balakrishna, visibly pleased with the recognition, thanked the central government for the Padma Bhushan award, acknowledging the honor as a reflection of his dedication to the entertainment industry. "I am extremely happy to receive the Padma Bhushan, and I express my sincere gratitude to the central government for this prestigious award," said Balakrishna.
In a heartfelt moment, Balakrishna also voiced his long-standing wish for his father, the legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), to be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor in India. "I continue to request the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna upon NTR, who made an unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and the people of Andhra Pradesh," Balakrishna stated.
The meeting between Kishan Reddy and Balakrishna was marked by mutual respect and admiration, with both figures reinforcing their commitment to furthering the state's cultural and political development.