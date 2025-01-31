Kishan reviews Neyveli Corp projects

Chennai / Hyderabad : Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) in Chennai. He said that as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, several reforms were introduced in the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines.

Kishan Reddy commended the efforts of NLC, one of the prominent central public sector undertakings in the country. He applauded NLC for its significant role in increasing lignite production and promoting renewable energy in India.

Notably, NLC is the first Central Public Sector Undertaking to generate 1 GW of renewable energy nationwide.

He highlighted NLC's ongoing efforts to enhance coal production capacity in Talabira and Macchakata Patrapara in Odisha, as well as South Pachwara and North Dadul in Jharkhand.

He noted the rapid progress being made in constructing the 3x800 MW thermal power plant in Talabira, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Modi.

He also mentioned that work is advancing quickly under NLC’s initiatives to boost renewable energy capacity in Rajasthan, Assam, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Additionally, the Minister proposed that the feasibility of implementing an accident insurance cover scheme for NLC workers and employees be examined within the next two months.

Later, Kishan Reddy virtually inaugurated NLC’s museum named ‘Parampariyam’ and the ‘NLCIL Wings’ mobile app. Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary of the Department of Mines, along with NLC CMD Prasanna Kumar and other dignitaries attended.