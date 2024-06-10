Kishan takes oath as minister in Modi Cabinet

Hyderabad: Union Minister Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, who took oath of office in the Modi Cabinet on Sunday, was elected as MP in 17th Lok Sabha from the Secunderabad constituency in 2019. He was earlier a three-time MLA and BJP floor leader in the Telangana and AP Assemblies.

Reddy hails from Ranga Reddy district. He was born in a middle-class farmer family in 1960 to the late Gangapuram Swami Reddy and the late Andalamma.

He started his political career as a Yuva Morcha karyakarta (youth activist) in the Janata Party. He joined the BJP at its inception in 1980. He started his party career as an ordinary activist and grew step by step, handling some most critical responsibilities amongst the top leadership both at the national and State level. In recognition of his steadfast commitment to party and its growth, he was appointed president of BJYM in 2002, when BJP was in power at the Centre.

Reddy contested from the Himayatnagar Assembly constituency in 2004 for the first time, when the entire Opposition experienced a rout. Though he was a first-time MLA, and the sole member, he conducted himself so diligently that he became a synonym for the Opposition. The maturity and insight with which he participated in debates endeared him to people across the political and ideological spectrum.

He entered politics very early by joining the youth wing of the Janata Party in 1977 and joining the BJP when the erstwhile Jana Sangh cadre split. His dedication and capabilities were soon recognised. He saw unparalleled growth in the BJP, serving as State president for two terms in united AP and again as the first BJP State president from 2014 to 2016 after the formation of Telangana. Currently, he is holding the same post for the fourth time since 2023. Earlier, Reddy served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs and then Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region since 2021.