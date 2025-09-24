KLIP built only for commissions by BRS govt: Vivek Venkataswamy

Siddipet: Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday criticised the previous BRS government for promising to build double-bedroom houses for the poor but failing to construct them in villages. He said that, as promised by the Congress government, Indiramma houses have now been sanctioned for every village, and happiness is visible on the faces of the beneficiaries.

The minister inspected construction of Indiramma houses in the 37th ward of Siddipet town and Ensanpally village of Siddipet urban mandal. Later, he had a community meal, along with the beneficiaries of the Indiramma houses.

Vivek criticised the BRS government, stating that none knows where the Rs 8 lakh crore was spent and accused it of pushing the state into debt. He assured that sand for construction would be made available for beneficiaries in Siddipet; another 300 houses would be sanctioned after December.

He alleged that Rs 1 lakh crore was wasted on the Kaleshwaram project, claiming it was taken up only for commissions. He emphasised that the government decided to build houses for the poor; the beneficiaries’ decade-long dreams were being fulfilled through Indiramma houses.

Vivek criticised BRS working president KT Rama Rao, alleging that although he boasted in Mumbai, while taking part in a media conclave, about constructing Telangana’s biggest project--the Kaleshwaram--he did not understand its practicality.

“Building such a huge lift irrigation project without considering, who would pay the electricity bills shows poor planning. Constructing a project where water naturally flows by gravity was a Tughlaq-like idea,” he remarked.

The minister said the KLIP decision wasted Rs 1 lakh crore and reiterated opposition to such mega projects.

He added that after the Congress came to power, it introduced schemes that truly serve people, such as fine rice distribution, Indiramma houses, free electricity, free bus travel for women and welfare programmes.