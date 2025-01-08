KMC students rescue distressed cow, deliver baby calf

Hyderabad: Students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) demonstrated extraordinary humanity and presence of mind by saving the life of a pregnant cow in distress.

A fully pregnant cow, which came to graze in the premises of KMC, suddenly collapsed and began to cry out in pain. The second-year medical students, noticing the animal’s condition, immediately took action. They contacted a veterinary specialist via video call to seek guidance. Under the expert’s instructions on video call, the students performed a challenging and successful delivery, saving the cow’s life.

Later, the veterinary specialist confirmed that the cow’s health was stable. The cow received further care and attention. The farmer, upon learning of the students’ timely efforts, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and praised their dedication.

This rare incident showcased the versatility and compassion of KMC medicos. The students who took part in the operation were Udayakiran, Swaroop, Mohandeep, Shanmukh, Navneet, and Hemant Madhukar. The KMC security staff also provided crucial support during the rescue effort.