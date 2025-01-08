  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KMC students rescue distressed cow, deliver baby calf

KMC students rescue distressed cow, deliver baby calf
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) demonstrated extraordinary humanity and presence of mind by saving the life of a pregnant cow in distress.

Hyderabad: Students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) demonstrated extraordinary humanity and presence of mind by saving the life of a pregnant cow in distress.

A fully pregnant cow, which came to graze in the premises of KMC, suddenly collapsed and began to cry out in pain. The second-year medical students, noticing the animal’s condition, immediately took action. They contacted a veterinary specialist via video call to seek guidance. Under the expert’s instructions on video call, the students performed a challenging and successful delivery, saving the cow’s life.

Later, the veterinary specialist confirmed that the cow’s health was stable. The cow received further care and attention. The farmer, upon learning of the students’ timely efforts, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and praised their dedication.

This rare incident showcased the versatility and compassion of KMC medicos. The students who took part in the operation were Udayakiran, Swaroop, Mohandeep, Shanmukh, Navneet, and Hemant Madhukar. The KMC security staff also provided crucial support during the rescue effort.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick