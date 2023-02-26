KMC suspends Dr Saif from college

A day after Dr Md Saif, second year postgraduate student, was sent to Khammam jail on 14-day remand, the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) principal Dr Divvela Mohandas on Saturday suspended him from the college.

He said that the suspension report was submitted to Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS). The KNRUHS will take further action if Saif was found guilty.

It may be mentioned here that Dr Dharawat Preethi, a first year PG student in the KMC, has been battling for life after she attempted suicide by taking some injections in the MGM Hospital on Wednesday. It's alleged that she tried to end her life, unable to bear the harassment caused by her senior Saif. The police found that Saif had targeted Preethi and insulted her time and again.

Meanwhile, the three-member professors committee, A Uppender (Surgeon), A Bikshapthi (Medicine) and R Sarala (Gynecologist) which inquired into the Preethi's suicide attempt submitted a report to Directorate of Medical Education (DME) K Ramesh Reddy in a sealed cover.



