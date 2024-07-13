Know Your MLA: Finding true happiness in serving people

Manakondur: The people of Manakondur constituency in Karimnagar fondly call their MLA Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana as ‘Dr Saab’. He belongs to Pachunur village Manakondur mandal. Born in June 1967, he studied up to Intermediate in Karimnagar. Later, he completed medicine at Kakatiya University in Warangal and continued his medical career as an MBBS (MS) general surgeon. He started working as a doctor in a famous hospital in Delhi for about three years.

After that, he worked as a professor in Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad. Along with his wife Dr Anuradha, he established his own Ankita Super Specialty Hospital in Hyderabad and expanded the scope of medical services. In the early days, Dr Satyanarayana, who provided free medical services to the residents of his native village Pachunur, further expanded his free medical services at the mandal and constituency level. Since then, they have been providing free medical services. It is not an exaggeration to say that there is no village in Manakondur constituency which has not received free medical care through him.

Dr Satyanarayana’s desire to serve the people was deeply ingrained in him as he was inculcated in the spirit of service from his childhood. He entered politics on the call of the late leader YSR who said that he can do more good to the people as a public representative. In 2009, he contested on Praja Rajyam Party ticket when he did not get the Congress ticket from Manakondur SC constituency due to unavoidable reasons, and lost by a narrow margin.

After winning as ZPTC from Thimmapur, he narrowly lost the chairman post of Karimnagar Zilla Parishad. In the 2014 assembly elections, he contested from Manakondur constituency on Telugu Desam Party ticket and suffered defeat. Dr Satyanarayana, who worked with Revanth Reddy in the Telugu Desam Party, served as the district president of TDP Karimnagar till 2017. He held many positions as TDP State executive secretary and TDP Doctors Cell State president.

After that, he joined the Congress party along with Revanth Reddy in 2018 and did not get a ticket again. From 2020, he continued to be the president of Karimnagar District Congress Committee. Apart from the political posts, he also held many posts related to the medical field. In 1989, he served as the State president of Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association and as the general secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hyderabad branch.

Whenever he faced defeat, he went ahead to be amongst the people and serve them with more self-confidence. He had always worked hard to solve the problems of the people of the constituency and helped many people not only medically but also financially.

Dr Satyanarayana contested on Congress party ticket from Manakondur SC Constituency in November 2023 in the Legislative Assembly elections and won a landslide victory. Ever since he won as MLA, he has been available to the people and has been solving their problems promptly.

As a part of that, during constituency-wide tours and morning walks, he speaks directly to people and solves their problems on the spot by calling the concerned officials. He is also arranging for more funds to the constituency.

Apart from obtaining funds for various development works from the State government, he is also spending his own money for development works. Dr Satyanarayana donated one lakh rupees for the construction of a canal to irrigate the farmers of Dacharam village of Illantakunta mandal from the Ranganayak Sagar project. He also donated Rs 25,000 for the education of a BTech student from Chikuduvanipalle.

He also bought and provided the necessary books with his own money for three MBBS students from Nustulapur, Renikunta and Gangipalli villages. In Pachunoor village, the Women’s Association was given a computer worth Rs 50,000 by the MLA. He says true happiness can only be found in serving people.