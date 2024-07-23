Know Your MLA: ‘Tiger’ of Huzurabad

Karimnagar: Padi Kaushik Reddy, who is called the ‘Tiger of Huzurabad’ by his leader KCR, had made his presence felt as a Congress candidate in 2018 by securing 63,000 votes, and entered the Assembly by winning as the TRS candidate for the first time as an MLA with 24,000 votes against Eatala Rajender in the recent elections.

Kaushik Reddy, born on December 21, 1984 is a former cricketer. He played fifteen first-class matches for Hyderabad between 2004 and 2007. In 2018 Assembly polls Kaushik Reddy unsuccessfully contested on Congress ticket against the then TRS candidate Eatala Rajender from Huzurabad. Kaushik Reddy joined the TRS in the presence of party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on July 21, 2021.

Kaushik Reddy was nominated as an MLC in Governor quota under social service category on July 21, 2021 and sent to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval. But the Governor did not approve his candidature through Governor quota and Kaushik Reddy was elected unanimously as MLC under MLA Quota on November 22, 2021. Kaushik Reddy is known as a person to be close to the BRS leadership. In the last Zilla Parishad meeting held recently, he demanded the continuation of many welfare schemes introduced by BRS.