KNR Constructions Donates Rs 2 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

KNR Constructions Limited has extended its support to flood victims by donating Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Managing Director K. Narasimha Reddy and Executive Director K. Jalandhar Reddy met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to hand over the cheque.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for their contribution and praised their efforts in aiding the government’s relief work to help those affected by the floods.

