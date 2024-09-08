Live
- Kesineni Sivanath elected as President of ACA, announces donation to flood victims
- Swift response by Indian Army to Budameru Canal Breaches
- Indian Navy's P-8I aircraft arrives in Darwin for multinational maritime exercise
- Green energy push: Gujarat to install solar rooftop systems on govt buildings
- McCullum can make Buttler enjoy white-ball cricket a bit more: Moeen Ali
- Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad
- 'Never witnessed such grievance against any govt', Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue
- Randhir Singh becomes first Indian to be elected as Olympic Council of Asia president
- HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh welcome a baby girl
Just In
KNR Constructions Donates Rs 2 Crore to Telangana CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
Highlights
KNR Constructions Limited has extended its support to flood victims by donating Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Managing Director K. Narasimha Reddy and Executive Director K. Jalandhar Reddy met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills to hand over the cheque.
The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for their contribution and praised their efforts in aiding the government’s relief work to help those affected by the floods.
