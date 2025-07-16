KNRUHS announces admissions notification for MBBS and BDS Courses, registration to begin today

Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has officially released a notification for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes at medical and dental colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2025-26. The announcement was made on Tuesday, July 15, with online registrations set to begin at 8 am on July 16 and closing at 6 pm on July 25.

Students who have successfully qualified in NEET UG 2025 can apply for admissions, which will be conducted under the convener quota for government and private institutions. The registration and processing fees are set at Rs. 4,000 for Open Category (OC) and Backward Classes (BC) candidates, while Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates will need to pay Rs. 3,200.

The admissions will cover seats under the Competent Authority Quota in both government medical colleges and private, including minority and non-minority, institutions in the state. According to the announcement, 85 percent of available seats in government colleges and 50 percent in private colleges will be filled through this process.

KNRUHS has also outlined the cutoff marks for various categories of students for MBBS and BDS admissions. The thresholds are set at 144 marks (over 50th percentile) for OC and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates, 113 marks (over 40th percentile) for BC, SC, and ST candidates, and 127 marks (over 45th percentile) for disabled candidates.