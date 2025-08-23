Kodad farmers leave empty handed

Kodad: Farmers in Chilukur mandal of Suryapet district are facing severe difficulties in procuring urea for their crops. For the past two days, many have been making rounds around the local society office, but adequate supply has not been provided.

Farmers expressed anguish that only one or two bags of urea are being allotted per Aadhaar card, which is far from sufficient for their agricultural needs.

Adding to their frustration, officials are reportedly insisting that farmers must also purchase a nano spray medicine bottle along with the two bags of urea, making it a compulsory condition.