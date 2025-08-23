Live
- Vizag gears up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12
- Central Bank of India ED participates in campaign in Vizag
- HRF strongly condemns government’s push to privatise VSP
- Discipline, determination key to Civil Services success, says CP
- ‘Vizag Skill Sail 2025’ focuses on enhancing maritime skill development
- GVMC council witnesses heated arguments over privatisation of VSP
- Kolkata metro expansion a major fillip to real estate
- Minister denies pension removal allegations
- 100% admissions & pass rate must be goal in welfare hostels: Dola
- Anam flays bid to use Hindu Dharma for political gains
Kodad farmers leave empty handed
Highlights
Kodad: Farmers in Chilukur mandal of Suryapet district are facing severe difficulties in procuring urea for their crops. For the past two days, many...
Kodad: Farmers in Chilukur mandal of Suryapet district are facing severe difficulties in procuring urea for their crops. For the past two days, many have been making rounds around the local society office, but adequate supply has not been provided.
Farmers expressed anguish that only one or two bags of urea are being allotted per Aadhaar card, which is far from sufficient for their agricultural needs.
Adding to their frustration, officials are reportedly insisting that farmers must also purchase a nano spray medicine bottle along with the two bags of urea, making it a compulsory condition.
Next Story