Kolatam performance enthrals all

Mancherial: The Alphores Educational Institutions in the district hosted grand pre-Bathukamma celebrations on Sunday. The event featured performances...

Mancherial: The Alphores Educational Institutions in the district hosted grand pre-Bathukamma celebrations on Sunday. The event featured performances by students that included traditional dances and kolatam routines that captivated the audience. The kolatam performed by college students stood out as a major attraction. As part of the festivities, special rituals such as the Shami Puja and the symbolic slaying of Ravana were also conducted. Dr V Narender Reddy, head of Alphores Educational Institutions, attended the celebrations as the chief guest at Alphores Smart School on Godavari Road.

