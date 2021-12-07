Kollapur mango's wait for geo tagging to end

Nagarkurnool: The long wait for Kollapur mango to get global recognition is soon to be realised as the central government has directed the Telangana Agriculture University to submit the details of the unique variety of mangoes being produced in the Kollapur region of Nagarkurnool district.

The Benishan variety of mangoes produced in Kollapur and the surrounding region of Nagarkurnool district are famous for their taste, quality and size. They have been waiting for long for the global recognition, which will end soon as the authorities of Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) have directed the officials of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University to submit a report on the variety.

According to locals, the Kollapur region is famous for mangoes since the era of samsthanas, when the local kings during the past two to three centuries established the mango plantations in a big way. Continuing this trend, the mango cultivation has gradually increased in the region and today more than 13,000 acres of land is under the mango plantation in Kollapur constituency itself, while another 6,000 acres of mango plantation are being taken up by the farmers in the regions of Wanaparthy district adjoining the Krishna river basin.

"Mango plantation has been for long in the Kollapur region. Ever since the kingly samstanas of Surabhiraja's reign, thousands of acres of land were brought under mango plantation. The unique breed of mango which was first brought from Nuvijuveedu of Andhra region is being widely cultivated. The region is endowed with right soil, temperature and water facility for the flourishing of this variety. "Once the Kollapur mango gets its brand recognised globally, the farmers can increase exports of their good quality mango to the global markets and can earn good returns," said Narasimha Nayak, a farmer from Korlakunta village in Pentlavelly mandal in Kollapur constituency.

Following the directives of ICAR, the local authorities including the officials of horticulture department from Nagarkurnool along with officials from PJTSAU visited the local villages and interacted with the farmers. The officials recorded the details about the unique variety of the Kollapur mango and would soon submit to the ICAR for getting geo tagging.

Many of the mango farmers are being exploited by the middle men. "Even today we do not have a good marketing facility. Last year, we exported 400 tonnes of mangos from this region privately; this year we are expecting more yield because of good availability of water source and favourable climate. We want the government to provide a marketing place so that the mango farmers can unite together and get good price for their produce," observed Gopla, another mango farmer from Singotam.