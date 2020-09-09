Kollapur MPP Gadela Sudha Rani resigns, cites personal reasons

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur Mandal Parishad President Gadela Sudha Rani has resigned from her post on Wednesday. In her resignation letter addressed to Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer, Sudha Rani has cited health issues and career of her children as the main reasons that forced her to resign from the MPP post.



However, from inside reports, it's learnt that there is a political rift going on between Kollapur MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and the MPP since many days and finally it has culminated into the resignation of the MPP, observed the local political analysts from Kollapur.