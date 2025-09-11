Komatireddy inspects Young India residential school works

Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction works of the Young India Integrated Residential School here on Wednesday. He inquired about the pace of work and progress achieved so far.

The minister said the school is being built on 25 acres with advanced facilities and world-class standards. Covering 1,10,000 square feet, the project includes four blocks of academic and administrative buildings. Staff quarters, a dining hall, and other structures are also being constructed simultaneously.Komatireddy directed the construction agency to speed up the works while ensuring quality. He emphasised that the school should provide corporate-level quality education to poor and deserving students, and the construction must reflect that vision