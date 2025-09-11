Live
- Efforts on to make NTR dist top in sports
- Auto workers to stage protest on Sept 15
- VMC told to ensure medical services in New RR Peta
- Take periodic breaks from digital devices, Pravati urges women
- AI-powered research training to begin at IPE for social science scholars
- Expedite probe into crimes against women: DGP
- 76th Milad-un-Nabi prog by Tameer-e-Millat on Sept 14
- Charge sheet filed in FM student immolation case
- TG to become a trendsetter in skill training, says Vivek Venkataswamy
- Joyalukkas to open its 2nd showroom in Kukatpally tomorrow
Komatireddy inspects Young India residential school works
Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction works of the...
Nalgonda: Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy made a surprise inspection of the ongoing construction works of the Young India Integrated Residential School here on Wednesday. He inquired about the pace of work and progress achieved so far.
The minister said the school is being built on 25 acres with advanced facilities and world-class standards. Covering 1,10,000 square feet, the project includes four blocks of academic and administrative buildings. Staff quarters, a dining hall, and other structures are also being constructed simultaneously.Komatireddy directed the construction agency to speed up the works while ensuring quality. He emphasised that the school should provide corporate-level quality education to poor and deserving students, and the construction must reflect that vision