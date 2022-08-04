Komatireddy tears into Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Wednesday slammed TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and alleged that investors from Seemandhra were behind the State Congress party chief.

He alleged that TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu was also behind Revanth Reddy. And said that the Congress party had died in the State after entering into an alliance with the TDP. Targeting TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud for giving a call to burn effigies of Rajagopal Reddy, the MLA asked Goud what was he doing when 12 MLAs of the party abandoned the party to join the ruling TRS party.

He asked Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as to what they did when the 12 MLAs left the party? Rajagopal Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy was collecting thousands of crores by using the name of the Congress party.

He said the Revanth would destroy the Congress party and predicted that only nine MLAs would win in the next Assembly elections under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.

He reminded that the Congress had won 19 and 21 MLAs under the leadership of former PCC Chiefs Ponnala Laxmaiah and N Uttam Kumar Reddy respectively. He asked Revanth as to why he joined the Congress party when his leader Chandrababu Naidu was facing problems? Komatireddy made it clear that he would never criticise Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi.