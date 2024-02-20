Komatireddy urges youth to take advantage of job mela

Nalgonda: Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy called upon the youth of Nalgonda to take advantage of the Mega Job Mela to be organised under the auspices of ‘Komatireddy Prateek Foundation’ on February 26 at Mahatma Gandhi University Sports Complex in Nalgonda.

He unveiled the poster of the Mega Job Mela at the Minister’s Residential Complex in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad on Monday. The event is being organised by Telangana Government TASK (TASK) and Telangana Facility Management Council (TFMC).

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister assured the people that he will strive to provide employment to every young man and woman in Nalgonda. “For that, we are holding meetings with various organisations every day and identifying the real organisations and job vacancies. Hence, we are conducting job fairs,” he said.

Komatireddy announced that ten thousand people will be trained, and job creation will be done in each session through the Nalgonda Skill Development Center that will be set up in forthcoming days.

In this programme Komatireddy Pratik Foundation’s CEO Gonareddy, Task CEO Srikanth Sinha, CFMC CEO Satyanarayana, Placement Director Pradeep Reddy, and others participated.

For queries with regard to job mela, interested youth were encouraged to contact Pradeep Reddy of TASK at cell number 9618880930.