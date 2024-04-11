Komatireddy Venkatreddy says there is unity in Congress, no scope for differences

In a press conference held in Nalgonda, Minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy made some significant statements regarding the leadership within the Congress party. He expressed his confidence in Revanth Reddy, stating that he believes Revanth Reddy will not only serve as Chief Minister for five years but will also continue for another ten years. Reddy also made it clear that there are no internal factions or groups within the Congress party, emphasizing that all members are working under the leadership of Revanth Reddy.



Reddy criticized the BJP for attempting to sow division based on caste and religion, stating that they are the party responsible for creating controversial figures like Eknath Shinde. He also took aim at the BRS party, accusing them of not tolerating a Dalit leader in the opposition. Reddy warned opposition leaders like Harish Rao and Maheshwar Reddy to refrain from making statements about overthrowing the government, urging them to speak with wisdom.

Reddy also addressed recent comments made by Maheshwar Reddy, questioning the decision to replace Bandi Sanjay with Kishan Reddy as BJP state chief. He called on opposition leaders to be more thoughtful in their remarks, predicting that the Congress party will win 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.