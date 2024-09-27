Konda Laxman Bapuji's Birth Anniversary Celebrations at SP Office

Nagar Kurnool: The birth anniversary of Telangana freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji was celebrated at the Nagar Kurnool District SP Office. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath paid tribute by garlanding Bapuji's portrait and shared insights about his contributions and legacy with the police staff.

The event was attended by Additional SP C.H. Rameshwar, DSPs, CIs, SIs, and around 50 police personnel from the district.